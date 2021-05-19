Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.95

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.95 and last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 303929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

