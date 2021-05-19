Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $225.56 and last traded at $226.10. Approximately 52,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,462,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.53.

Specifically, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $9,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,032 shares of company stock valued at $271,968,243 over the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 63.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $1,068,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

