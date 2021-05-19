Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of EVT stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.