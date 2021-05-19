Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of EVT stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $28.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.44.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

