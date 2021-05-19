ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

