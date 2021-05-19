ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Increases Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Shares of NYSE:CTR opened at $24.74 on Wednesday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
