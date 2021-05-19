Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSE EFF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.