Allen J. Klingsick Sells 111 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $10,384.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,011.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $95.19 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.49.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after acquiring an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.