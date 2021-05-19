Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis began coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:GTEC opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. Greenland Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies by 77.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

