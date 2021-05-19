Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $111.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $126.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.65% from the company’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

LITE opened at $74.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

