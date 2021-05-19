PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.