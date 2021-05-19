Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

