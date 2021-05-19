MGP Ingredients, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

MGP Ingredients has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

MGPI opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $67,728.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,195.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,086 shares of company stock worth $1,030,475 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

