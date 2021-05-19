Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stake Reduced by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,600,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 201,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

