Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Position Trimmed by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $111,385.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,252,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

