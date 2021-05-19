Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

