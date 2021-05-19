Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

American Tower stock opened at $246.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.