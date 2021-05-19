Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $283.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.25. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

