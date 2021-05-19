Traders Buy High Volume of U.S. Silica Put Options (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,169 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 881% compared to the average volume of 527 put options.

NYSE SLCA opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $886.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLCA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,348 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

