Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,504 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,536% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

WH stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -156.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $76.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

