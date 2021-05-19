ACoconut (AC) Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, ACoconut has traded 52.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $182,213.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

