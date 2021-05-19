Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.