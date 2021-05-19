ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Raised to $26.00

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TDUP. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

ThredUp stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth about $350,000.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

