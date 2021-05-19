Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $15.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 36.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMLP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:SMLP opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $160.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

