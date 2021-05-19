CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44. CohBar has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $86.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.96.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CohBar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

