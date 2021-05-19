Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $12.01 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $12.01 million and approximately $237.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $38,749.89 or 1.00306027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 35% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00092391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00350021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00220620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.41 or 0.01233221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039790 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

