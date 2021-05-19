Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $6.92 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $38,572.78 or 0.99847582 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.92 billion and approximately $439.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00142356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001391 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 179,465 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.