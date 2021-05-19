National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. National Bankshares lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$356.08.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$93.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$438.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$443.20. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$63.89 and a 12 month high of C$98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

