FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FE. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

FE opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after purchasing an additional 600,901 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 17,563 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.