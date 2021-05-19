Adviser Investments LLC Sells 837 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.43 and a 200 day moving average of $127.30. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.