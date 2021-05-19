Adviser Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $7,775,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 43.3% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 19,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a PE ratio of 70.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

