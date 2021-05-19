Adviser Investments LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in NIO by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of NIO by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC upped their price objective on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nomura started coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

NYSE NIO opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.25. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

