Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $480.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $229.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $498.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.73. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.