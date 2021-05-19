Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Holdings Trimmed by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Issuer Direct worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 million, a P/E ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.95. Issuer Direct Co. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Everett sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $139,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

