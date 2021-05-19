Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 23.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WINA stock opened at $194.81 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $126.93 and a twelve month high of $200.99. The stock has a market cap of $721.19 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.19.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

