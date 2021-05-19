Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 7,798 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 962,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $495.98 million, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.