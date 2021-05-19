Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 27,180 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $149,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,987.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,332. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.