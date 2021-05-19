-$0.52 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.