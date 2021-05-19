MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New $22.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.50 to $22.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

