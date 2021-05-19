Associated Banc Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 159.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 164,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $78.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

