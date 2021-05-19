Palladium Partners LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

