Penbrook Management LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.2% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $322.22 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

