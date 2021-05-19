$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

