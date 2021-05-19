Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Insider Christine Gebski Sells 445 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Christine Gebski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00.
Shares of Repligen stock opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $13,904,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.
About Repligen
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.