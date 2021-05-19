Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Insider Christine Gebski Sells 445 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $76,651.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Gebski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $275,632.00.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $171.99 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.38.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Repligen’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $13,904,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.20.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

