Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.50.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

