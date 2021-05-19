Wade G W & Inc. Buys New Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

IFF opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

