GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,174 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,174 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the first quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 17.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

