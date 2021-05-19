GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 21,092.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 29,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.