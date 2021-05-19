GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 207,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the first quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 208.2% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 215,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 145,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLOG opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $553.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. GasLog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.66%. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. GasLog’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.80 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Clarkson Capital cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.96.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

