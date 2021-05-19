GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45.

