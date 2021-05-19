Morgan Stanley Cuts Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $89.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

AYX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.45.

Shares of AYX opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627 in the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

