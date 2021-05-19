GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,512 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.25, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

